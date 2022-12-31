ADVERTISEMENT

State government neglecting Idiga community: Telangana Excise Minister

December 31, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging the indifferent attitude of the Karnataka State government towards the Idiga community, Telangana Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud expressed anger over the delay in fulfilling the long-pending demand of lifting ban on toddy tapping.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday, Mr. Goud said though the Idiga community people had organised a series of agitations, their demands had been ignored by the government.

The K. Chandrasekhar Rao-led government in Telangana, which shares a border with Karnataka, has extended various benefits to the Idiga community besides permitting their traditional occupation of toddy tapping. The Telangana government also announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to those who died during toddy tapping; and also extended 15% reservation for Idiga community, 10% for Scheduled Caste and 5% for Scheduled Tribes in granting licenses for bars and restaurants, he added.

A padayatra led by Sri Pranavananda Swami would be launched from Mangaluru to Bengaluru on January 6, demanding the State government fulfil their demands including lifting the ban on toddy tapping and establishing Sri Narayana Guru Development Corporation, he added.

He alleged that the MLAs and MPs of the community had used the community people for their own benefits. Mr. Goud said that the Idiga community will teach the leaders a lesson in the coming Assembly elections.

