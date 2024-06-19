Mugaru Samskritika Raichuru Habba, a three-day annual sports and cultural festival to celebrate Kaara Hunnime, the farmer’s maiden festival of the monsoon season, will be held from June 21 to 23, at Rajendra Gunj in Raichur city in Karnataka.

This is the 24th edition of the annual festival, which is jointly organised by Munnuru Kapu (Balija) Samaj and the Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee.

There is long-pending anticipation among the general public about financial assistance from the government of Karnataka, but there is no move in this regard.

“Organising an annual festival like Mungaru Samskritika Raichuru Habba requires several lakhs of rupees. The Munnur Kapu (Balija) Samaj and traders of AMPC collect donations for organising this three-day event,“ A. Papareddy, former MLA and president of the event, told The Hindu.

The three-day event features a competition to pull rectangular boulders by bullocks of Karnataka and of breeds from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajastan, Tamil Nadu, and other States. Lifting of stones, bags filled with sand, and wrestling are the other events. Cultural activities include folk and janapada songs, drama, dollu kunita, and traditional dances of Karnataka.

“Winners will get cash prizes and awards. Food and other facilities will be arranged for visitors. The expenditure for the three-day event amounts ₹50 lakh,” Mr. Papareddy said.

Last year, event organisers appealed to the State Government for financial assistance. Elected representatives promised to take up this issue with the government. However, nothing has materialised in terms of financial assistance.

“The Munnuru Kapu (Balija) Samaj is mobilising funds on its own. But, the government should recognise the effort involved to organise this event in Kalyana Karnataka, and encourage sports and culture events by releasing funds, like the grant for Kambala,” Mr. Papareddy said.