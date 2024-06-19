GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Organisers of three-day cultural festival Mungaru Samskritika Raichuru Habba seek funds from government of Karnataka

There is long-pending anticipation among the general public about financial assistance from the government of Karnataka for the annual event

Updated - June 19, 2024 03:35 pm IST

Published - June 19, 2024 03:33 pm IST - Yadgir

Ravikumar Naraboli
Bullocks pulling a 1.5-ton boulder during Mungaru Samskritika Raichuru Habba in Raichur in June 2023.

Bullocks pulling a 1.5-ton boulder during Mungaru Samskritika Raichuru Habba in Raichur in June 2023. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

Mugaru Samskritika Raichuru Habba, a three-day annual sports and cultural festival to celebrate Kaara Hunnime, the farmer’s maiden festival of the monsoon season, will be held from June 21 to 23, at Rajendra Gunj in Raichur city in Karnataka.

This is the 24th edition of the annual festival, which is jointly organised by Munnuru Kapu (Balija) Samaj and the Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee. 

There is long-pending anticipation among the general public about financial assistance from the government of Karnataka, but there is no move in this regard.

A. Papareddy, former MLA and president of Mungaru Samskritika Raichuru Habba 2024 event.

A. Papareddy, former MLA and president of Mungaru Samskritika Raichuru Habba 2024 event. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

“Organising an annual festival like Mungaru Samskritika Raichuru Habba requires several lakhs of rupees. The Munnur Kapu (Balija) Samaj and traders of AMPC collect donations for organising this three-day event,“ A. Papareddy, former MLA and president of the event, told The Hindu.

The three-day event features a competition to pull rectangular boulders by bullocks of Karnataka and of breeds from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajastan, Tamil Nadu, and other States. Lifting of stones, bags filled with sand, and wrestling are the other events. Cultural activities include folk and janapada songs, drama, dollu kunita, and traditional dances of Karnataka.

A wrestling bout at Mungaru Samskritika Raichuru Habba in Raichur, Karnataka in June 2023.

A wrestling bout at Mungaru Samskritika Raichuru Habba in Raichur, Karnataka in June 2023. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

“Winners will get cash prizes and awards. Food and other facilities will be arranged for visitors. The expenditure for the three-day event amounts ₹50 lakh,” Mr. Papareddy said.

Last year, event organisers appealed to the State Government for financial assistance. Elected representatives promised to take up this issue with the government. However, nothing has materialised in terms of financial assistance. 

“The Munnuru Kapu (Balija) Samaj is mobilising funds on its own. But, the government should recognise the effort involved to organise this event in Kalyana Karnataka, and encourage sports and culture events by releasing funds, like the grant for Kambala,” Mr. Papareddy said. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.