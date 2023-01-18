State government has issued final notification to convert 1,469 Tandas into revenue villages, says Ashok

January 18, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The State government has identified 3,518 undocumented settlements of Tandas and hamlets in the State and preliminary notification has been issued to convert 2,346 of these inhabited areas into revenue villages, Revenue Minister R. Ashok has said.

Speaking to media persons at Machnal Tanda during a Gram Vastavya on Tuesday night, Mr. Ashok said that final notification has been issued for converting 1,469 inhabited Tandas into revenue villages.

“Our government has decided to convert Tandas and Hattis (hamlets) into revenue villages by issuing land rights certificates to 1.02 lakh families, especially Banjara families, in two phases. The first phase of distribution of land rights will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Malkhed in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district on Thursday, where 51,900 families will get land rights. The second phase of the land rights distribution programme will be held in Davangere district in February,” Mr. Ashok added.

Reacting to the criticism of the Congress leaders against Mr. Modi’s scheduled visit to distribute land rights to Tanda dwellers, Mr. Ashok said that Mr. Modi comes from a humble background and he understands the plight of these poor families. It is a historical event, he added.

Mr. Ashok also sanctioned ₹1 crore for the development of Machnal Tanda in Kalaburagi district.

Mr. Ashok on Wednesday morning visited the famous Deval Ganagapur village in Afzalpur taluk and performed a special puja in the sanctum sanctorum of the Sri Dattatreya Temple.