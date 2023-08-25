State government gives approval to setting up two vending zones in Kalaburagi

August 25, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The State government has given approval to setting up two vending zones against the proposed five vending zones in Kalaburagi city.

City Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Patil in a recent meeting with Town Vending Committee (TVC) members said that the government has approved setting up two vending zones, one on the stretch between Karnataka Milk Federation Centre and Hanuman Temple and the other on the stretch between Kanni Market and Central Bus Stand. This will help vendors carry out their business in earmarked places without disturbing traffic.

The other three proposed vending zones were, the stretch between Nobel School and New Jewargi Cross, Kanni Market and Hirapur Cross and Ram Mandir Circle and New Jewargi Cross.

As per the previous detailed project report, it was planned to construct 550 units of tin sheds at an estimated cost of ₹3.88 crore across the five vending zones.

Earlier, the corporation carried out a drive to identify street vendors. And, there are 8,470 street vendors registered with the corporation. Mr. Patil had then directed TVC members to form a sub-committee comprising officials from various departments to conduct a ward-wise comprehensive survey to identify their business for allotting them a particular place.

TVC committee member Deepak Gala had also suggested to the officials to rearrange the street vendors by classifying the areas into vending zone, non-vending zone, restricted zone, weekly vending zone, festival vending zone and night vending zone.

Food quality

To check the degree of compliance with hygiene requirements of street foods, the Kalaburagi City Corporation has directed the Food Safety Department to conduct inspection in the city and lay down regulations regarding food safety and cleanliness.

Stating that ensuring hygiene in food sold by vendors has become the need of the hour, Mr. Patil has directed the officials of Food Safety Department to rope in officials of the city corporation, Revenue Department and the members of the Town Vending Committee to examine the quality of food.

Mr. Gala said that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) should take proper steps to improve safety and sanitation with respect to food from street vendors, including fast food and mobile tiffin centres. And, he said, it should provide certificates to those vendors who fulfill the conditions laid down.

