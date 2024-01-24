State government attempted to overreach apex court’s order by changing members nominated to Gokarna temple overseeing committee: High Court of Karnataka

January 24, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The new regime in the State, which took over administration after the elections held last year, had “attempted to overreach” the apex court’s order by changing four members nominated to an overseeing committee appointed on the directions of the apex court to oversee the affairs of Gokarna Mahabaleshwara temple, said the High Court of Karnataka.

The State government could not have changed them without obtaining permission from the Supreme Court, the High Court said, while setting aside government’s July 12, 2023, notification of nominating new persons in place of persons appointed in 2021.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing the petitions filed by committee’s four nominated members -Vedamoorthy Dattatreya Narayana Bhat Hiregange, Mahabala Upadhyaya, Muralidhar Prabhu, and Vidhwan Parameshwara Subramanya Bhat Markhande - and Sri Ramachandrapura Mutt.

Can’t be meddled with

“If the constitution of the committee had to be meddled with, on the ground that there is a change in the government, the State government ought to have sought permission from the apex court...,” the High Court said.

“The governments may come and go, the writ of Constitutional courts would run and run for all times to come... Change in government would not clothe the government with power to completely obliterate all the nominations made by the earlier government, by a stroke of pen...,” Justice Nagaprasanna observed.

The High Court noted that the overseeing committee, headed by B.N. Srikrishna, was appointed on the directions of the apex court, which is adjudicating an appeal filed by the Mutt against High Court’s 2018 judgment of setting aside the State government’s 2008 denotification of the temple from the list of Muzrai temples.

Notes by CM and CS

The government had removed the petitioners from the committee based on a note issued by Chief Secretary on May 22, 2023, directing cancellation of all the nominations made to the posts of presidents, directors and members in various boards, corporations, and other bodies during the tenure of the previous government. The Chief Secretary had issued the note based on a written note issued by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the same day.

However, the High Court gave liberty to the government to approach the apex court if it wants to replace the members nominated to the committee earlier.

