State government announces ₹50,000 reward to gram panchayats that prevent child marriages

To combat child marriage at the grassroots level, the State government has announced a reward of ₹50,000 for gram panchayats that either fully eliminate or significantly reduce child marriage cases. This initiative has been launched in the current financial year, with seven government departments — including the Home, Health, School Education and Literacy, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development — working together with the Women and Child Development Department to tackle the issue.

The government has also appointed 59,000 employees from various departments as Child Marriage Prohibition Officers. These officers will collaborate with government departments and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to prevent child marriages.

Despite multiple government initiatives, child marriage persists in the State due to factors like poverty, superstitions, economic challenges, migration, and a lack of legal awareness. Poor coordination among departments has also hindered efforts to end this social practice.

Between April and September 2024, as many as 1,624 child marriage-related complaints were registered across the State. Of these, 331 marriages took place, while 1,280 marriages were prevented, and FIRs were filed in 295 cases.

Most complaints

Mysuru district, the native district of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, reported the highest number of complaints, with 105 cases in the last six months. Of these, 36 marriages took place, while 69 marriages were prevented. FIRs were filed in all 36 cases.

Chitradurga district had the highest number of child marriage cases, with 102 complaints. Out of these, 49 marriages took place, while 53 were prevented, and 49 FIRs were filed. Shivamogga district followed, with 65 complaints; 46 marriages took place, 19 were prevented, and 46 FIRs were filed.

Bidar district reported zero child marriages, with all 29 complaints from April to September 2024 successfully intervened by officials and NGOs. Similarly, Bengaluru Urban’s East and West taluks had four complaints each, all of which were stopped.

In contrast, Kodagu, Raichur, Gadag, Bengaluru South taluk, Bagalkot, and Uttara Kannada districts reported one child marriage case each. Two marriages each took place in Udupi, Tumakuru, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, and Vijayapura districts.

Speaking to The Hindu, Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar said, “Since the Congress government came to power, strict measures have been taken to eradicate child marriage. Our goal is to eliminate this social evil, and we are incentivising gram panchayats with a ₹50,000 reward. Additionally, seven departments, including the Home Department, have joined hands to address this issue.”

