State got 12% more rainfall in June: IMD

Farming under rain-fed conditions has been affected in parts of the State.

Bengaluru/Mysuru

02 July 2021 23:11 IST

Despite the southwest monsoon slackening in parts of the State since the last few days, in June, when the monsoon first arrived, Karnataka recorded 12% more rainfall than usual.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) data for the seasonal cumulative rainfall till June 30 shows that the State received 223.3 mm against the normal 199.3 mm.

However, between the subdivisions, there was a wild swing in quantities, which has hit agriculture. For instance, the coastal Karnataka subdivision reported 11% deficiency overall, with only Uttara Kannada receiving 1% more than normal rainfall. In stark contrast, in North Interior Karnataka, there was 50% more rainfall than normal (161 mm against 107.1 mm normal), with only Vijayapura recording 3% deficiency. On the other hand, Koppal had 112% more rainfall than normal - the highest deviation in the entire State.

South Interior Karnataka had 15% more rainfall than normal, though many districts recorded deficiency, including Kodagu, Mysuru, and Ramanagaram. Here too, against districts which usually receive heavy rainfall, it was Tumakuru and Bengaluru Urban that recorded the highest deviation - 85% and 83% respectively.

But with rainfall receding recently, 204 hoblis in 45 taluks in Karnataka have received deficit rainfall between June 1 and July 2. Though the monsoon has covered the entire State and was vigorous during the first three weeks of June, it was followed by a prolonged dry period. Even the inflow into the major reservoirs have declined while agricultural activity that takes place under rain-fed conditions during this period in areas not served by irrigation canals, has been affected.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the rainfall pattern between June 26 and July 2 indicated that the rainfall across the State was 58% below normal for the week. It was 87% below normal in the Malnad region and 79% below normal in the coastal belt. In districts coming under Malnad region, the rainfall actual rainfall was only 16 mm against the normal of 124 mm during the last seven days. In the coastal belt, the rainfall was 55 mm against a normal of 261 mm for the same period, according to KSNDMC.

The cumulative monsoon in the State from June 1 to July 2 was 7% below normal (202 mm against normal of 217 mm)..

Agriculture hit

Consequent to prolonged rainless days, standing crops in parts of the State are withering for want of moisture during the growth period while sowing under rainfed conditions has also been affected. In Mysuru district for example, the target for sowing for the year is 3,95,000 hectares against which 2.01 lakh hectares has been covered so far. But nearly 1 lakh hectare has to be brought under paddy cultivation but this is dependent on revival of monsoon.

The inflow into the major reservoirs has also tickled down due to slackening of rains. The inflow into the KRS was at the rate of 1,291 cusecs as on Friday morning while at Kabini the inflow rate was around 1,116 cusecs. However, the cumulative storage in the four major reservoirs in the Cauvery basin of the State was 53.85 tmcft while it was 44.26 tmcft during the same period last year.

IMD director C.S. Patil told The Hindu that monsoon was expected to pick up later this month in the State. “The first week of July will have below normal rainfall. But after the second week, it is expected to be normal,” he said.