State for including paddy cultivation under MGNREGA

Minister for Agriculture B.C. Patil said here on Tuesday that the State government will soon write to the Union government to include works related to paddy cultivation under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Speaking at a meeting of his department at the office of Deputy Commissioner the Minister said that as paddy cultivation is set to commence from next month its inclusion under MGNREGA will provide employment to many labourers.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, said that the Union government has already taken note of it and is planning to take necessary steps

Mr. Patil said that the government will roll out mobile soil testing laboratories in the State after a few days. They will be stationed in raita samparka kendras. The laboratories will be managed by ‘raita mitras’ who will be agriculture diploma/graduates. The government will recruit 2,236 ‘raita mitras’ for the purpose.

He said that there is no ban on bringing farm machineries to the State from other States during the lockdown. There is no shortage of sowing seeds and fertilizers in the State.

The Minister directed the Agriculture Department officials to conduct a survey to find out how many hectares of paddy fields have been left barren without taking up paddy cultivation in Dakshina Kannada. Paddy can be cultivated in such lands after identifying them, he said.

Earlier, Rajesh Naik U., Bantwal MLA, drew the attention of the Minister to the issue.