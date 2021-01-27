State first in facilitating start-up companies, says Shettar

Dharwad alone has been provided funds for 15 such facilities by the govt., while priority has been given to industrial development in the district

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Dharwad district in-charge Jagadish Shettar has said that the State has secured the top position in the country in facilitating setting up of and also ensuring smooth functioning of start-ups and, in Dharwad district alone the State government has provided funds for 15 such companies.

Delivering the 72nd Republic Day address at R.N. Shetty District Stadium in Dharwad on Tuesday, even as farmers and pro-farmers organisations along with members of different political parties took out tractor rallies, Mr. Shettar said that priority has been given to industrial development in Dharwad district and steps have been taken to hand over land required for the establishment of two major industries.

Stating that work to widen the Hubballi-Dharwad Bypass Road will be taken up soon, Mr. Shettar said that Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari recently initiated the work on an elevated corridor at Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi worth ₹ 298 crore, to widen a 2.77-km national highway and to build a major bridge near Dastikoppa of Kalghatgi taluk. Of the 57 projects taken up under Hubballi Dharwad Smart City Scheme at a total cost of ₹ 1,000 crore, 12 small works worth ₹ 20 crore have been completed and commissioned.

As many as 41 projects worth ₹ 697.39 crore are under way and upgradation of Nehru Stadium, Janata Bazaar Market, Chitaguppi Hospital and others are part of these works. The Minister said that while nationally Hubballi-Dharwad was in the 11th position in implementation of the Smart City Scheme, it was in number one position in the State level. As announced by the State government, Hubballi has been identified for establishment of an FMCG cluster and with its establishment, Hubballi will become the FMCG hub of South India. North Karnataka will get an investment of ₹ 7,500 crore in three phases, which will ultimately lead to creation of one lakh jobs, he said.

Listing out the various measures taken for checking the pandemic, Mr. Shettar said that although vaccine has arrived in the country, the general public is required to follow COVID-19 advisory without fail.

The Minister listed out the various measures taken by the government towards initiative development in various sectors and towards floods and drought relief. Round-the-clock water supply project was being taken up at a total cost of ₹ 1,207 crore under DBOT (Design, Build, Operate and Transfer) model and initial survey has begun, he said.

The Minister accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, Superintendent of Police P. Krishnakant, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B. Susheela and various elected representatives, honoured achievers in various fields on the occasion.

Earlier, after hoisting the tricolour, the Minister inspected the Republic Day Parade and received a guard of honour from various contingents of the police force, Home Guards, Fire and Emergency Services, Forest Department and others.