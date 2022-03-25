State finds Omicron BA.2 variant in 99% of sequenced samples in Feb. last week

Only 0.08% samples were found to be infected with Delta

Special Genome Sequencing data of SARS-CoV-2 in Karnataka shows an increasing proportion of Omicron BA.2 Variant of Concern (VoC) from 87% in the first week of February to 99% in the last week of the same month. However, no significant increase in clusters or hospital admissions has been noted during this period in the State.

According to data from the State Health Department, of the total 2,155 COVID samples sequenced during the special genome sequencing drive in February, 89.8% (1,936) were found to be infected with Omicron BA.2 variant. The proportion of this variant increased from 87% in the first week of February to 89.2% in the second week. Subsequently, the proportion rose to 94.5% in the third week and then further to 99% in the last week of February.

Overall, only 0.08% (189) samples of the total sequenced 2,155 samples were found to be infected with Delta. While only 21 samples were found to be infected with BA1.1, nine had the BA1 variant during the special genome sequencing drive in February.

State Health Commissioner Randeep D. told The Hindu on Friday that the rise in BA.2 variant had not translated into a huge spike of COVID cases in Karnataka unlike in some countries. “However, the State has continued a vigilant approach in COVID surveillance,”’ he said.

“It is quite clear that the third wave was largely driven by Omicron. Now, our response is more towards focused surveillance to see if the BA.2 variant is leading to cluster cases, increased hospitalisation and deaths. So far, there is no concern. However, if there is an increase in any of these aspects, we should be worried,” he said.

“We are continuing with around 30,000 tests daily, as recommended by the State’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). We have also initiated a clinical surveillance in Victoria hospital for early recognition of a new variant, if any,” he said.

“While managing the first, second and third waves it has been noticed that the symptoms of COVID-19 vary with emergence of different variants. In this context, the clinical experience of clinicians from South Africa may be considered, who recognized the emergence of Omicron which showed a different clinical spectrum of COVID-19 manifestation with symptoms largely to the upper respiratory tract,” Mr. Randeep explained.

According to a circular issued on March 21, this surveillance is for early recognition of new symptoms/different symptoms in the presentation of COVID-19 patients. “Clinical samples of such cases should be sent for genome sequencing for early detection of any new variant, if any. A fortnightly report should be sent to the State Surveillance Unit. This will not only capture the information about the varied clinical spectrum and new variants, but also guide us to initiate the necessary public health actions,” the circular added.

Continued face masking

Despite the low incidence of COVID-19 currently, the TAC has recommended continued face masking of adults (over 18 years of age ) in public areas, particularly while travelling in cars and other transport vehicles.

The TAC, which met on March 16, has said there is no need for face masking by children below five years of age,. “In a car or any other vehicle, if only the driver is travelling then a face mask is not required. If it is the driver and others (including family members), then a face mask is a must for all. The State should issue another circular in this regard,” the TAC report stated.

The Health Commissioner, who agreed that people are reluctant to wear it now that the Centre has withdrawn all COVID restrictions, said: “It has not yet been officially declared that the pandemic has ended. Yes, restrictions have been withdrawn but the State’s measures on implementing COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) will continue.”