State faltering on development front under BJP: Congress

The Congress lashed out at the BJP government in the State and the Centre and said that development and critical economic issues had taken a backseat.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Congress MLAs Krishna Byre Gowda and M.B. Patil said that unemployment was on the rise as was price rise of essential commodities but the BJP was content keeping the communal cauldron burning to divert attention from key economic issues.

Mr. Byre Gowda said that there was flight of capital out of Karnataka due to law and order issues and the BJP was sacrificing the development gains made in the past and jeopardizing the future of the State.

It was the Congress which strived to build a egalitarian society, according to Mr. Byre Gowda who described the government as one obsessed with commission. The BJP was engaged in polarising the society to divert attention from critical issues, he added.

Mr. Patil, who campaigned for Madhu Madegowda, the Congress candidate for the elections to the Legislative Council from the South Graduates constituency, said that the BJP was pursuing policies that was inimical to the State. He said it had failed to create jobs as promised and the number of graduates and other educated people on the rolls of unemployment was rising and hence, the party could not be trusted to work for the welfare of all.

Mr. Patil said Mr. Madegowda had worked hard in the field of education and could be expected to uphold the interest of the graduates. The BJP was oblivious to the issues and problems plaguing the graduates but was focused on fanning communalism, he added. Claiming that only the Congress could uphold the interest of the people, Mr. Patil said the voters were fed up of corruption and were keenly awaiting the Assembly and general elections to throw the BJP out.

KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan and other leaders were present.