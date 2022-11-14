State exploring ties with U.S. in anti-narcotics, pharma

Trending
- Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
- A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
- Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
Karnataka will explore collaborations with the U.S in the areas of anti-narcotics and pharmaceutical manufacturing, said Ashwath Narayan, Minister for IT & BT, Science & Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood here on Monday.
ADVERTISEMENT
In this connection, the Minister met Rahul Gupta, Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), Washington, to discuss new avenues in anti-narcotics and manufacturing of medication to treat drug dependence in the backdrop of firms globally pursuing the China-Plus-One strategy.
ADVERTISEMENT