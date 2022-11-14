  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State exploring ties with U.S. in anti-narcotics, pharma

November 14, 2022 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka will explore collaborations with the U.S in the areas of anti-narcotics and pharmaceutical manufacturing, said Ashwath Narayan, Minister for IT & BT, Science & Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood here on Monday.

In this connection, the Minister met Rahul Gupta, Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), Washington, to discuss new avenues in anti-narcotics and manufacturing of medication to treat drug dependence in the backdrop of firms globally pursuing the China-Plus-One strategy.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.