State exploring ties with U.S. in anti-narcotics, pharma

November 14, 2022 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka will explore collaborations with the U.S in the areas of anti-narcotics and pharmaceutical manufacturing, said Ashwath Narayan, Minister for IT & BT, Science & Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood here on Monday.

In this connection, the Minister met Rahul Gupta, Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), Washington, to discuss new avenues in anti-narcotics and manufacturing of medication to treat drug dependence in the backdrop of firms globally pursuing the China-Plus-One strategy.