State experiencing its most corrupt govt.: Priyank

YADGIR

19 December 2020 01:19 IST

‘When money plays a decisive role, how can the people expect a good governance?’

Karnataka is now experiencing its most corrupt government, Priyank Kharge, MLA and KPCC spokesperson, said here on Friday.

“The BJP came to power by spending money. When money plays a decisive role, how can the people expect a good governance,” he questioned.

Mr. Kharge was speaking after inaugurating a programme where the newly nominated Yadgir block Congress president, Sudarshan Naik, took charge in Yadgir on Friday.

He attacked the State government for neglecting Kalyana Karnataka and for the increase in illegal activities such as IPL betting and drug transportation.

He said the people were getting confused as to whether the administration was being run by the RSS or the Chief Minister or the three Deputy Chief Ministers or others, as official transfers have taken the front seat while development the back seat.

The former Minister targeted both the Centre and the State government for neglecting the State and Kalyan Karnataka with regard to development projects.

“The State government has adopted a stepmotherly treatment for the region for which Article 371 (J) was introduced during the UPA-II regime to eradicate regional imbalance. The State government should release a grant of ₹1,500 crore every year to take up development works. But, this year, it just released half of it and also did not fill the vacant posts. When the government is keen in appointing posts and developing other regions even during a pandemic, why can’t it be done here,” he questioned.

Mr. Kharge said that the situation in the country has been becoming more worrisome. “You will be projected as an anti-national if you don’t agree with the ideology of the RSS and the BJP,” he said.

“Who are you to certify one’s patriotism merely because he opposes you on a development basis? Is it justifiable? No. This country should be ruled by equality, freedom of speech and by the Constitution,” he said.