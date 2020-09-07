State estimates flood losses at ₹8,071 cr.

Yediyurappa briefs central team about damages suffered to roads, bridges, anganwadis, and govt. offices

The State government has told the central team that the estimated losses owing to recent floods in different districts would be ₹8,071 crore.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who met the central team headed by K.V. Prathap on Monday evening, informed him about the various losses that the State has suffered. He told the central team that standing crops on 4.03 lakh hectares have been affected due to floods, and pointed out that 22 districts in the State had faced a similar situation in 2018-2019 too.

The flood damages include damage to roads, bridges, buildings, anganwadi kendras and government offices, Mr. Yediyurappa said, adding that the State government was helping people with funds to build houses that can withstand natural calamities. The Chief Minister informed the central team that the State had spent over ₹1,500 crore on rebuilding of homes last year, and despite State finances affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was spending about ₹200 crore.

The State also appealed for quick revision of guidelines for funds to be given under the National Disaster Relief Fund since the guidelines have to be revised this year. The Chief Minister also appealed to the Centre to release higher amount of compensation for people affected by floods, a note from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Indicating that the State needed higher funds to manage flood relief, he said that while ₹406 crore has been released towards the State Disaster Relief Fund and COVID-19, the State would be requiring higher amount of fund to tackle COVID-19 pandemic. This, he said, despite four separate funds being established by the Centre for disaster relief. Mr. Yediyurappa informed the team that the State Disaster Management Authority has approved the disaster management plan for 2020, and sought Centre’s cooperation.