State empowers local authorities on Unlock 2 norms

30 June 2020 22:53 IST

A day after the Ministry of Home Affairs guideline on Unlock 2 was announced, the State government on Tuesday announced guidelines for the State that empowers local authorities to prohibit certain activities even outside the containment zone.

While lockdown will continue to remain in force in containment zones till such time as is necessary as per the existing guidelines, the notification said based on their assessment of the situation, BBMP or district administration may prohibit certain activities or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary outside the containment zones.

Meanwhile, training institutions of the central and State government will be allowed to function from July 15 for which Standard Operating Procedure will be issued by Department of Personnel and Training and Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, the notification issued by Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar said.

The notification said that night curfew- as announced earlier- will be between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. throughout the State with exceptions to essential activities. The Sunday lockdown will start from July 5 and will be followed by next four Sundays till August 2. While night curfew will be applicable even on Sundays,marriages already fixed on Sundays will be permitted, while curfew will be imposed on the next four Sundays. With effect from July 10, all Government offices, boards and corporations, with exception to those involved in maintaining essential services, will remain closed on all Saturdays till second week of August. This will be in addition to the existing holidays on second and fourth Saturdays.