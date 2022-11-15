State Curriculum Framework to be published by November-end in tune with NEP

November 15, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - BENGALURU

Karnataka will come out with the State Curriculum Framework (SCF) in accordance with the National Education Policy by the end of this month, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh said on Tuesday.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru, the Minister pointed out that the Centre had already published the National Educational Curriculum in tune with the new education policy. The State would appoint a committee of experts to come out with a similar framework, he said. Based on the report of the experts’ committee, the SCF would be finalised and published, he explained.

Co-ordination between departments

He said a committee had been formed to bring about co-ordination between Education and Women & Child Development Departments and IAS officer M.T. Reju had been appointed as convenor of the committee.

According to him, the BJP government is laying emphasis on development of infrastructure in the education sector. While 8,000 classrooms had been built in the first three years of the BJP rule, another 8,000 would be built before the term of the present dispensation comes to an end, he said.

Teacher recruitments

To a query, he said an entrance exam had been conducted for recruitment to the posts of 15,000 high school students. The government was expecting that it would get at least 11,000 to 12,000 eligible candidates, he said.

The Minister said the government had also given importance to rectifying the errors in the property documents of government schools and also clearing encroachments of these lands. Of the total 8,000 such incidents, about 3,000 had been resolved, he noted.