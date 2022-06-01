State Congress’ Chintan Shivir to begin today

The event will draw a roadmap to tackle current challenges and strengthen the organisation

Amidst differences among leaders on selection of candidates for Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha seats, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s two-day Chintan Shivir will commence here on Thursday to draw a roadmap to tackle the current challenges and strengthen the organisation to face the next year’s State Legislative Assembly elections.

The Chintan Shivir, to be held at a resort on the outskirts of the city, is expected to review organisational capacity, and the current situation and challenges to confront the BJP in the coming elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), rural local bodies and finally the Assembly.

In tune with the Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir of the party held in Udaipur last month, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has constituted six committees - Economic Affairs and Price Rise Committee, Social Justice and Empowerment Committee, Organisation Committee, Farmers and Agriculture Committee, Youth, Women, Education and Employment Committee, and Political Affairs and AICC Programme Implementation Committee.

These committees are expected to provide suggestions to take time-bound steps to hold programmes and mass protests against the BJP government and its policies for the next one year.

A section of the leaders would also make an attempt to raise issues related to functioning of the party leaders, election committee of the KPCC, and criteria adopted for selection of candidates for the just concluded council elections and nomination of candidates for Rajya Sabha elections, to be held on June 10, sources in the party said.

Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, who is general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, and general secretary K.C. Venugopal, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, and former MPs and senior leaders of the party would attend the conclave.