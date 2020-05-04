State Cong. offers to pay for migrants’ rail travel

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Monday asked the State government to arrange Shramik special trains to bring back people of Karnataka stranded in different States because of the lockdown. The KPCC said it is ready to bear the costs to be paid to the Railways for the purpose.
Following the party high command’s suggestion, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, in a letter to Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, said “We are ready to bear the monetary costs to be paid to the Railways in our effort to help the cause of Kannadigas and Karnataka. The State government may negotiate with the Railways to strike a good deal so that more people can be brought back home. This would be a one-time effort”.
