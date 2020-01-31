‘State committed to ease of doing business’

The State government is committed to ease of doing business and it is encouraging to see Bengaluru among one of the four cities on the World Bank’s list in this regard, Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar has said.

At a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event here on Friday, he said, “We are keen to make ease of doing business a reality and we would to gather feedback and suggestions from the industry on their experience with Karnataka.”

Job creation challenge

Terming job creation as the single greatest challenge facing the nation today, Mr. Bhaskar called on the CII to work closely with the State to boost the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector as it was the real job creator.

According to him, at the recently concluded World Economic Forum in Davos, a high-powered State delegation led by the Chief Minister met over 40 senior heads of multinationals, all of whom showed keen interest in investing in Karnataka.

“We will work closely with the CII for the Global Investors Meet to be held in November to attract more investors to Karnataka,” he said.

Aman Choudhari, chairman, CII Karnataka, said that a strong manufacturing sector was vital for creating employment opportunities.