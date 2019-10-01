‘State committed to developing KSLU on a par with NLSIU’

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Minor Irrigation J.C. Madhuswamy has said that the State government was committed to developing Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) on a par with the National Law School of India University (NLSIU).

Inaugurating the newly built hostels and staff quarters at KSLU here on Monday, Mr. Madhuswamy said that all the necessary infrastructure requirements would be met by the State government.

Emphasising the need for law students to keep themselves updated to prosper in their career, the Minister said that considering the rapid changes happening in the field of law, it was imperative for law students to keep studying and keep themselves updated with new developments.

“They should study more than students of medical sciences and engineering,” he added.

Emphasising the need for the departments of Law and Home to work in tandem, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that such a coordination would help in providing speedy justice to victims. Mr. Bommai said that prosecution played a vital role in providing justice to the needy.

Expressing happiness over the functioning of the State Law University, Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar said that at a time when colleges were coming out of university affiliation, it was happy to note that 106 colleges were affiliated to the State Law University.

Referring to pendency of cases in various courts in the country, Mr. Shettar said that there was a lot of pressure on judges and advocates in clearing pendency and also giving justice to the aggrieved parties.

The former chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, MLA Amrut Desai, MLCs Srinivas Mane, Pradeep Shettar, Vice-Chancellor of KSLU P. Ishwar Bhat, Registrar R. Ravishankar and Registrar (Evaluation) G.B. Patil and others were present.