State comes second after Bihar in vaccination drive

Health workers administering the vaccine in an ambulance at Manunatanagar as the part of mega vaccine drive in Bengaluru on Friday.

Bengaluru

18 September 2021 02:47 IST

Karnataka achieved another milestone with total vaccinations crossing five crore

Karnataka set a new record on the vaccination front on Friday by administering 27,80,032 COVID-19 vaccine doses by 9.30 p.m. during the mega vaccination drive, the second highest in the country.

Although the State stood first in the country ahead of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh which achieved over 26.62 lakh doses and 24.86 lakh doses respectively till 8.30 p.m., Bihar pushed Karnataka to the second position by administering 27,81,417 doses by 9.30 p.m.

With this, the State has achieved a cumulative coverage of 88% against its target of administering 31,75,000 doses during the mega drive. Districts had been given targets based on remaining population to be vaccinated there and second dose due, focussing on priority groups.

Advertising

Advertising

Simultaneously, Karnataka also achieved another milestone with the total number of vaccinations crossing five crore and touching 5,12,71,159. Of these, while 3,70,74,322 are first doses, 1,41,96,837 are second doses.

Friday’s single-day vaccination figures surpassed the previous record of 12 lakh doses administered on the first Lasika Utsava on Wednesday. The State has been conducting special vaccination camps every Wednesday with a target to administer 10 lakh doses.

Among districts, Bengaluru Urban exceeded its target of 50,000 doses and achieved 141% coverage administering 70,282 doses. Shivamogga followed achieving a coverage of 132% by administering 1,05,400 doses as against its target of 80,000 doses. Dharward, Ramanagaram, Hassan, Davangere, Chickballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru and Haveri also exceeded their target. Apart from these, five other districts achieved a coverage of 80% and above.

Kalaburagi recorded the poorest performance with 37% coverage (55,106 doses were administered against a target of 1,50,000) and Koppal followed with 55% coverage (32,882 doses were administered against a target of 60,000). While six districts achieved a coverage ranging between 57% and 78%, seven other districts recorded a coverage ranging between 81% and 87%.

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar thanked all the health workers and other staff involved in the drive. “We are very confident of crossing the target of 1.5 crore that we have set ourselves for September,” he said.