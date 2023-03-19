State clears 78 industrial projects with investments of ₹5,298 crore

March 19, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State Industries and Commerce Department recently cleared 78 investment proposals worth ₹5,298.69 crore promising 13,917 jobs.

The 138th State-level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting, that was held under the chairmanship of Murugesh R. Nirani, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries, recently, approved 17 large and medium size industrial projects with investments of more than ₹50 crore, according to an official release. These projects are worth ₹3,552.66 crore and are expected to create employment opportunities for 6,933 people in the State.

At the SLSWCC meeting, 59 new projects with investments of more than ₹15 crore and less than ₹50 crore were also cleared. These projects worth ₹1,542.88 crore would generate jobs for 6,984 people in Karnataka, the release stated.