‘State, Centre confusing people with lockdown orders’

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah on Tuesday accused the State and Union governments of messing up the situation on lockdown norms and its relaxation by issuing a series of confusing orders almost on a daily basis.

Addressing mediapersons here, he alleged that such orders had left the people bewildered. He also accused the State government of behaving in an “inhuman manner” over the migrant workers issue. He expressed anguish over the State government making migrant workers, who are keen to return to their native districts, walk all the way from Kempe Gowda bus stand to Palace Grounds and then to Peenya. “The scene of women and children walking all the way with their luggages brings tears to anybody’s eyes. I wonder if this government has a heart,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah urged the government to earmark dedicated places for migrant workers to board the buses.

Taking serious exception to the Centre asking States to share the train travel cost of migrant labourers, he demanded that the Centre should bear the entire fare. He wondered why the government that wastes no time in making arrangements to fly people from foreign countries, becomes indifferent when it comes to protecting the interests of migrant workers.

Claiming that industrialists and businessmen from the State had contributed nearly ₹1,500 crore to the PM-CARE Fund, he wondered why the Centre was hesitating to use it for the travel of migrant workers.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also urged the State government to provide employment to all migrant workers, who return to their native districts, under MNREGA.