State, Central finances are in bad shape: Ex-CM

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah has said that the finances of the Centre and the State were in a bad shape.

“If nothing is done to address them immediately, God save us,” he told mediapersons at Sambra airport in Belagavi on Sunday. He was on his way to Badami, the constituency he represents in the Assembly.

“There are reports that the salaries of employees of some government departments in the State have been delayed for three months now. The State government has failed in its duty of fiscal administration. At the same time, the Union government has not helped us,” Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged.

“The Centre has not given us our Goods and Services Tax contribution of ₹5,600 crore. This is not a discretionary grant. The Centre is duty bound to pay us this amount,” he said.

He accused Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa of not doing enough to seek funds from the Centre.

The Chief Minister has not gone to Delhi even to request the release of the promised second instalment of flood-relief compensation, he alleged. “He is busy trying to safeguard his government, without worrying about his duties towards the flood affected and other people of the State,” he alleged.

“What if the Centre decides not to give additional funds for flood relief or our share of GST contribution? The Centre may say that enough GST has not been collected. I’m sure the Centre will not give us any more money as their finances are in a bad shape too,” he said.

Responding to several BJP leaders training their guns on him, he said that they were criticising him only to hide their faults. “If they think of me so much, it means only two things — either they like me very much or they are afraid of me. I think they are afraid of me,” he said.

Exit polls

Mr. Siddaramaiah said he did not believe in exit polls.

“They are all estimates. An exit poll is not a scientific analysis based on data. Since we have a system of secret ballot, all these are estimates of some people. They don’t reflect the reality. The Congress is going to win all the 15 seats that went to bypolls,” the former Chief Minister said.