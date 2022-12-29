State carves out separate categories for Veerashaivas, Vokkaligas in OBC quota

December 29, 2022 09:53 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Belagavi

With pressure mounting for higher reservation in education and employment from the politically influential Panchamasali (Veerashaiva-Lingayat subsect) and Vokkaligas, the State government on Thursday decided to create separate OBC reservation categories. The Cabinet cleared the formation of 2C and 2D categories for Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayats (all subsects) in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) list.

Quantum to be announced

The government, however, deferred announcement on the quantum of reservation to the newly established categories till the final report of the Karnataka Permanent Backward Classes Commission is submitted, while stating that it would be increased “at least by 2 to 3%.”

The Cabinet, which met in Belagavi on Thursday, decided to create 2C and 2D to accommodate the castes that figured in 3A (Vokkaliga) and 3B (Veerashaiva-Lingayat) till now. The decision was based on the interim report on the demand of several communities for increase in reservation, submitted by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy, briefing the media, said the final report of the commission was expected in two to three months. Panchamasali Lingayats had set December 29 as the deadline to enhance reservation.

On EWS quota

“The Central government has already announced 10% reservation for EWS, increasing the total reservation to 60%. In Karnataka, we are yet to determine the number of castes and their population that deserve EWS quota. We will fix the percentage of EWS quota, considering their population. Then, the remaining percentage points will be allocated to the newly created categories. If there is a requirement, we can go beyond 60% reservation, as there are examples in other States. As per this model, both the communities will get the reservation increased by at least 2% or 3%,” he contended.

The Minister made it clear that the government would not alter the reservation allotted to categories --- 2A (15%) and 2B (4%). The reservation is only for education and employment purposes. There would be no political representation, he added.

While Panchamasalis had been demanding change of category from the current 3B to 2A, they have now been brought among all other Veerashaiva-Lingayats sub-castes in the newly formed 2D. Panchamasali leaders have reacted to the announcement with caution, saying that they would study the implications of what had been proposed.

Currently, the reservation matrix in Karnataka stands at 56% after the State government increased the reservation for Scheduled Castes from 15% to 17% and for Scheduled Tribes from 2% to 7%.