State Cabinet will take place in six months: Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar

Published - August 12, 2024 07:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar has said that State Cabinet reshuffle will happen in the next six months, and new faces may get chances.

Speaking at a programme at the Bhadra River Project near Shivamogga on Sunday, Ms. Hebbalkar said that Bhadravati MLA B.K. Sangameshwara might get a chance to be in the Cabinet if the party’s high command decided in his favour in the next Cabinet reshuffle. She was responding to a seer’s question if the Bhadravathi MLA would become a Minister.

However, later, speaking to the media, as of now, there would not be any Cabinet reshuffle. However, it would depend on the party-high command.

Centre’s financial assistance

Ms. Hebbalkar said the State government had decided to declare 17,800 Anganwadi centres with basic amenities and teachers qualified to reach children as motessories. “The Department of Women and Child Development and School Education Department have agreed on this. To begin with, 250 such centres in Bengaluru have been declared montessories,” she said.

The Union government, the Minister, too, had appreciated the proposal. “Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapura Devi has appreciated our idea, which is the first of its kind in the country. The Central government will also be releasing ₹170 crore to upgrade 17,800 centres,” she said.

Meeting

Ms. Hebbalkar also held a meeting with officers of her department at the guest house of Kuvempu University at Shankar Ghatta. Deputy director B.H. Krishnappa and others attended the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Hebbalkar, School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, Mr. Sangameshwara, and others offered ‘bagina’ to Bhadra river. The Bhadra dam at Lakkavalli is full following heavy rains in the catchment area.

