State Cabinet upgrades Government Science College to university

Bengaluru

11 June 2020 22:53 IST

It will be named Nrupatunga University

The State Cabinet on Thursday decided to upgrade Government Science College, located on the premises of Central College in Bengaluru, as a university and name it Nrupatunga University.

The government will inform the University Grants Commission about the decision on upgrade. It has also proposed to rename Bengaluru Central University as Bengaluru City University. University Vice-Chancellor S. Japhet has been demanding the renaming of the university.

Informing the Cabinet decisions to presspersons here, Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister J.C. Madhuswamy said special officers would be appointed for Maharani Cluster University, Bengaluru and Mandya Cluster University, Mandya.

It also approved establishment of a science gallery in Bengaluru at an estimated cost of ₹89 crore.

By amending the Karnataka University Act, the Minister said only Karnataka State Open University would be made the eligible university in the State for providing distance education.

The Cabinet approved the upgrade of 1,307 health sub-centres and 1,694 primary health centres into health and wellness centres. The centres are located in 47 taluks in eight districts.

It was decided to withdraw 53 criminal cases registered in various police stations in the State against farmers during protests and people during procession and immersion of Ganesha idols, Mr. Madhuswamy said.

The Cabinet gave the green signal for holding polls to cooperative bodies, except sugar cooperative factories. In March, the Cooperative Department postponed polls to cooperative bodies following the lockdown.

The Cabinet dropped proposals on setting up of two horticultural colleges at Somanahalli Kaval, horticulture farm, in Hassan, and Alamela horticultural farm, Sindagi taluk, Vijayapura district. Three gram panchayats, Byndoor, Yadathare, and Paduwari, will be upgraded to town panchayats in Udupi district, he said.

Administrative officers for GPs

The Cabinet decided to appoint administrative officers for gram panchayats in the State owing to postponement of elections scheduled between June and August, Mr. Madhuswamy said.

Following the suggestion of Deputy Commissioners, elections to gram panchayats were postponed. The district administration and its staff were busy handing COVID-19 cases and Deputy Commissioners suggested the State Election Commission postpone the elections for a few months.