Karnataka

State Cabinet upgrades Government Science College to university

It will be named Nrupatunga University

The State Cabinet on Thursday decided to upgrade Government Science College, located on the premises of Central College in Bengaluru, as a university and name it Nrupatunga University.

The government will inform the University Grants Commission about the decision on upgrade. It has also proposed to rename Bengaluru Central University as Bengaluru City University. University Vice-Chancellor S. Japhet has been demanding the renaming of the university.

Informing the Cabinet decisions to presspersons here, Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister J.C. Madhuswamy said special officers would be appointed for Maharani Cluster University, Bengaluru and Mandya Cluster University, Mandya.

It also approved establishment of a science gallery in Bengaluru at an estimated cost of ₹89 crore.

By amending the Karnataka University Act, the Minister said only Karnataka State Open University would be made the eligible university in the State for providing distance education.

The Cabinet approved the upgrade of 1,307 health sub-centres and 1,694 primary health centres into health and wellness centres. The centres are located in 47 taluks in eight districts.

It was decided to withdraw 53 criminal cases registered in various police stations in the State against farmers during protests and people during procession and immersion of Ganesha idols, Mr. Madhuswamy said.

The Cabinet gave the green signal for holding polls to cooperative bodies, except sugar cooperative factories. In March, the Cooperative Department postponed polls to cooperative bodies following the lockdown.

The Cabinet dropped proposals on setting up of two horticultural colleges at Somanahalli Kaval, horticulture farm, in Hassan, and Alamela horticultural farm, Sindagi taluk, Vijayapura district. Three gram panchayats, Byndoor, Yadathare, and Paduwari, will be upgraded to town panchayats in Udupi district, he said.

Administrative officers for GPs

The Cabinet decided to appoint administrative officers for gram panchayats in the State owing to postponement of elections scheduled between June and August, Mr. Madhuswamy said.

Following the suggestion of Deputy Commissioners, elections to gram panchayats were postponed. The district administration and its staff were busy handing COVID-19 cases and Deputy Commissioners suggested the State Election Commission postpone the elections for a few months.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 10:56:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/state-cabinet-upgrades-government-science-college-to-university/article31807055.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY