State Budget will have farmer-centric policies, says CM

January 27, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Friday that the State government was working on a few farmer-centric policies to shore up agriculture and the new programmes would be announced in the State Budget.

Speaking after inaugurating Krishi Mela in the city, Mr. Bommai said agricultural policies were conceived without keeping in mind the requirements of the farmers and this was set to change.

The Chief Minister said he had also sought a scientific study to enhance the credit limit for agriculture loans to farmers and would take necessary action once the report was submitted to him.

Farmers are living a life of uncertainty and are not sure whether there would be adequate and timely rains. In case there was timely rains, they are not sure if there would be a demand for the crop or they would get a proper rate. The new policies will strive to bring in a semblance of certainty and stability which will benefit farmers and will be reflected in the coming Budget, Mr. Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said though India’s population was 350 million at the time of independence, the country could not feed the people and cow feed had to be imported from U.S. and other countries. He pointed out that things have changed and though the nation’s population was 1.3 billion, there was no food shortage.

‘’All these could be attributed to the hard work of the farmers and the green revolution. But what has not changed is the plight and the living condition of the farmers and the State government was framing policies bearing in mind the requirements of the farmers and to improve their condition’’, Mr. Bommai added.

The Chief Minister also underlined the imperatives of conserving soil fertility and said the government had taken policy initiatives in this connection.

He also announced that ₹500 crore would be credited through DBT into the accounts of the farmers on January 31 by way of machinery and diesel subsidy under Raitha Shakti yojana. The government has also revived the Yashaswini Yogana for farmers and over 36 lakh farmers had already enrolled for the scheme the first tranche of ₹300 crore had been released. In all, 31 lakh farmers have received loans from credit cooperative societies and this included 3 lakh accounts, said the Chief Minister.

Minister for Water Resources Govind Karjol, Pratap Simha, MP, S.A. Ramdas, MLA, and others were present.