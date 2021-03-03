State Budget: Tanveer Sait’s wishlist for Mysuru

Water supply and sewerage board sought for city, as well as relocation of bus stand

Former Minister and Narasimharaja Assembly constituency MLA Tanveer Sait has urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to establish a water supply and sewerage board for Mysuru and set aside 50 per cent of the penalty amount collected for traffic violations for improvement of traffic management infrastructure in the city.

The demand for an exclusive board for Mysuru has also been made by other people’s representatives including MP Pratap Simha and Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency MLA G.T. Deve Gowda.

Mr. Sait’s demand for using 50 per cent of the penalty amount collected for traffic violations comes after the city police began collecting a large sum of money for traffic violations by stepping up the checking process. He said a portion of the penalty amount should be used for traffic management infrastructure on the lines of system prevalent in Bengaluru.

Mr. Sait’s wishlist also includes the relocation of City Bus stand from its present location to Bannimantap and the Mysuru City Railway station to Kadakola on the road to Nanjangud.

Also, he has urged the State government to allocate 100 acres of land on the outskrits of the city for the relocation of Karnataka Police Academy and Police Training Centre. He said the jurisdictions of all the police stations in the ity should be reorganised and based on the growth of the city. Additional police stations, women’s police stations and traffic police stations should be sanctioned.

Mr. Sait also felt that the State government should allocate 20-25 acres on the outskirts of the city, where a new scrapyard complex could be established. He said a truck terminal should be set up near the Railway Goods Shed on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

He said the government should establish markets on the four sides of the city, where the farmers can bring and sell their produce.

He urged the government to develop the lakes in Mysuru as tourist spots and identified Karanji Lake, Kukkarahalli Lake, Lingambudhi Lake, Devanur Lake and Hebbal Lake for the purpose.

He has also sought to draw the Chief Minister’s attention to the need for conservation and development of heritage buildings in the city like Lansdowne Building, Devaraja Market, Vanivilas Market and the Saraswathipuram Fire Force building.

For Narasimharaja Assembly constituency, which he represents, Mr. Sait has sought a new hospital and urged the Chief Minister to upgrade the veterinary hospital in the constituency.