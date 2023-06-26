State Budget size may be in the range of ₹3.3 lakh cr. to ₹3.35 lakh cr.: CM

June 26, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

Indicating that about ₹59,000 crore to ₹60,000 crore is required annually to fund the five pre-poll guarantees of the Congress, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the State Budget size is likely to be about ₹3.3 lakh crore to ₹3.35 lakh crore this year.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present his 14th Budget on July 7. He said the first budget after independence was ₹21.03 crore, which is currently at ₹3.09 lakh crore. “I will present a fresh Budget on July 7. It is likely to be around ₹3.3 lakh crore to ₹3.35 lakh crore. I have to provide about ₹40,000 crore for the five guarantees for the rest of the year.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.