State Budget size may be in the range of ₹3.3 lakh cr. to ₹3.35 lakh cr.: CM

June 26, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Indicating that about ₹59,000 crore to ₹60,000 crore is required annually to fund the five pre-poll guarantees of the Congress, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the State Budget size is likely to be about ₹3.3 lakh crore to ₹3.35 lakh crore this year.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present his 14th Budget on July 7. He said the first budget after independence was ₹21.03 crore, which is currently at ₹3.09 lakh crore. “I will present a fresh Budget on July 7. It is likely to be around ₹3.3 lakh crore to ₹3.35 lakh crore. I have to provide about ₹40,000 crore for the five guarantees for the rest of the year.”

