State Budget on March 4 at 12.30 p.m.
It’s official. The State Budget will be presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on March 4 at 12.30 p.m.
This was stated by the list of provisional programme released by the Assembly Secretariat. The Budget is being keen awaited as it is going to be the first-ever by the Chief Minister, who also holds the finance portfolio.
