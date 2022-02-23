Karnataka

State Budget on March 4 at 12.30 p.m.

It’s official. The State Budget will be presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on March 4 at 12.30 p.m.

This was stated by the list of provisional programme released by the Assembly Secretariat. The Budget is being keen awaited as it is going to be the first-ever by the Chief Minister, who also holds the finance portfolio.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 23, 2022 10:07:41 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/state-budget-on-march-4-at-1230-pm/article65078354.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY