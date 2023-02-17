ADVERTISEMENT

State Budget: Nothing much to cheer, say MSMEs in Mysuru

February 17, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Council, Mysuru, on Friday described the State Budget “satisfactory” though the council said it doesn’t welcome the Budget as it described it as an “election manifesto”.

“We are displeased that there is no announcement for establishing the Mysuru Industrial Area Development Authority, no sanction of land for the industrial cluster projects of the Centre and no allocation of funds for developing amenities in the industrial areas of Mysuru,” said Suresh Kumar Jain, Secretary, MSME, Mysuru.

Mr Jain said the small-scale industries have been ignored with no announcements for their growth though they play a key role in employment generation, paying taxes sincerely. There are no schemes announced for their rejuvenation and development as they continue to suffer from the impact of the pandemic.

Mr Jain also expressed displeasure over not considering establishing an industrial park with plug-and-play infrastructure in Mysuru as done in Bengaluru.

Mr. Jain expressed confidence that one of the four special investment zones announced in the Budget will be established in Mysuru, and welcomed the announcement for supporting 15 lakh weavers with an allocation of ₹75 crore.

One of the mini-textile parks among the 26 announced in the State should be established in Mysuru, he urged.

He welcomed the step of encouraging women to become entrepreneurs providing skills and loans up to ₹2 crore, and the decision to establish an international standard museum and art gallery at a cost of ₹10 crore in Mysuru.

