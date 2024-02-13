State Budget: Mysuru industries seek new industrial policy

February 13, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MYSURU

Ahead of the State budget, Mysore Industries Association (MIA), which has the representation of industries from Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts, has sought a new industrial policy, withdrawing the existing policy for 2020-25. It cited several flaws in the policy and claimed that it was industry unfriendly, particularly with the procedures for releasing financial assistance for setting up new industries.

In a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who will be presenting the Budget this month, the association said the existing policy either be revised, addressing the flaws or a new policy be announced on the lines of the one that existed during the earlier regime of Mr. Siddaramaiah.

The MIA sought 25% discount in the sites or sheds allotted by the KIADB to those belonging to 2A Category and religious minorities and demanded that the scheme which allowed the entrepreneurs for making the payment for the sites or shed in instalment, be announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also sought sanction of the land for starting Mysuru Printing Cluster in Koorgalli here and urged the CM to make an announcement in the Budget. “This will help to make use of ₹20 crore announced by the Centre for establishing the cluster. This will not have any financial burden on either the State government or the KIADB,” said MIA vice-president P. Vishwanath and secretary Suresh Kumar Jain in the memorandum.

The MIA also drew the Chief Minister’s attention to the need for early start of the Mysuru Industrial Township Authority for the benefit of industries in Mysuru and to provide a friendly and ideal environment for carrying out business.

The industries here have been demanding for the authority for many years. Though it was proposed in the State Budget in 2016-17, it is yet to become a reality for various reasons with certain clearances awaited.

The MIA sought announcement of the authority in the ensuing Budget along with the appointment of Commissioner and staff. It is the need of the hour as the industries in Mysuru have paid ₹65 crore tax to the government in the last three years.

Even the Mysore Export Centre for which the foundation stone was laid in 2014 when the government headed by Mr. Siddaramaiah was in power. After a decade, the project is still in the making. Though the work on the building for the export centre commenced in 2019 and was scheduled for completion in 2021, the works came to a halt midway and the project remains incomplete.

The MIA sought a second instalment of ₹1 crore from the State for the export center.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.