State Budget: Focus on public-private participation in health sector

Bengaluru

06 March 2020 01:27 IST

Taking a cue from NITI Aayog’s proposal to privatise district hospitals, the State government has planned several budgetary proposals on the basis of public-private participation (PPP).

From monitoring and maintaining intensive care units (ICUs) in taluk hospitals to setting up cath laboratories in K.C. General and C.V. Raman hospitals in Bengaluru and upgrading neonatal ICUs in 17 medical colleges, the government appears set to depend heavily on PPP model. Other budgetary allocation include a proposal to extend tele-medicine services to primary health centres/wellness centres in a phased manner at a cost of ₹19 crore. To tackle hearing impairment in children, congenital deafness among children below the age of six will be detected at an early stage and cured by conducting cochlear implant surgery along with supply of hearing-aids, with ₹28 crore set aside for the propose.

The Budget proposes provision of free peritoneal dialysis service to BPL renal patients in five select districts, and sets aside ₹5 crore for developing Emergency Medical Treatment Centres at K.C. General Hospital and five other hospitals into centres of excellence. An Institute of Dermatology and Cosmetology and an Institute of Geriatrics with financial contribution from the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) have been proposed.

Simulation laboratories at a cost of ₹3 crore each and molecular biology laboratories at a cost of ₹30 lakh each will be established in all government medical colleges in collaboration with the RGUHS.