State Budget a mixed bag, says farmer leader

February 17, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - MYSURU

Describing the Budget for 2023-24 presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday as an “election-eve gimmick budget”, the State Sugarcane Growers’ Association has welcomed the announcement increasing the interest-free farm loans from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh in cooperative banks and suggested that the scheme has to be extended in all the nationalised banks.

While arguing that the allocation of ₹80 crore for Kalasa-Banduri project was meagre, Association President Kurubur Shanthkumar said the allocation should have been at least ₹300 crore.

Welcoming the monthly financial assistance of ₹500 to women farm labourers, he suggested that the Chief Minister should have replicated the model adopted in Telangana for helping farmers to procure fertilizers and seeds. A yearly assistance of ₹10,000 an acre to farmers for purchasing fertilizers and sowing seeds as done in Telangana should have been replicated in Karnataka.

‘Shrama Shakthi’ is the scheme which was announced in the Budget under which a financial assistance of .500 per head per month will be provided by the State government to the landless women farm labourers through DBT.

He also described the compensation in cases of deaths due to attack by wild animals as inadequate. The enhancement of relief to ₹15 lakh was deficient.

The State will be benefited if the allocation of ₹5,000 crore to Upper Krishna Project and the project of restoring 2,000 lakes were implemented, Mr Shanthkumar said while welcoming allocation of ₹10 lakh to farmers’ producers’ institutions that suffered losses since the pandemic outbreak.

The decision to establish an ethanol production unit in Mysuru Sugar Factory in Mandya is a welcome step which will support the sugarcane growers, he opined.

“The schemes announced should not remain as announcements keeping in view the ensuing elections. They should be implemented and the government must lay emphasis on their implementation,” said Mr. Shanthkumar, who is the president of Federation of Karnataka State Farmers’ Organisations.