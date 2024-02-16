GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State Budget a mixed bag according to industries, BJP dubs it as insipid

Mysuru Industries Association general secretary Suresh Kumar Jain says some of the welcoming features are the announcement of formulating a new industrial policy for 2024-29 as demanded by the industrialists

February 16, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The State Budget for 2024-25 has evoked mixed reactions with industries’ association flagging the positives while the BJP has dubbed it as insipid and disappointing.

The Mysuru Industries Association general secretary Suresh Kumar Jain said some of the welcoming features are the announcement of formulating a new industrial policy for 2024-29 as demanded by the industrialists.

Similarly, there was a demand for a new textile policy which has also been mentioned while pointing out that the policy could help promote greater investment and employment opportunities.

But the MIA also expressed disappointment over the Budget’s silence on the formation of the Mysuru Industrial Township Authority, a demand pending for decades. Mr. Jain said likewise, no funds have been provided to complete the Mysuru Export Centre for which Mr. Siddaramaiah laid the foundation stone.

The absence of an exclusive policy for MSMEs and lack of higher funding for the Energy Department to obviate the need for cross subsidy the burden of which is borne by the industries, was also highlighted by the MIA.

Meanwhile, T.S. Srivatsa, BJP MLA, slammed the Budget as lacking in imagination and devoid of anything substantial for Mysuru.

He said the government which is floating freebies and schemes has exhausted the coffers and has neglected rural development, irrigation, etc. Mr. Srivatsa also rued that no funds have been allocated for the conservation of heritage buildings of Mysuru. ‘’There is nothing substantial or new for any sector and the bulk of the portion of the budget has focused on criticizing the Union government,’’ he added.

