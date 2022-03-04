State budget: A mix of committment, allocation for Mysuru

The State Budget 2022-23 presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday has a slew of projects or schemes for Mysuru and surrounding regions.

Though there is criticism from different stakeholders about non-allocation or meagre allocation in case of specific infrastructure – such as airport runway extension - there is a general perception that the region has not been ignored.

Another major commitment made – though no funds have been earmarked – is for the Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai high speed rail corridor and the Budget has announced that the State would collaborate with the Centre in its implementation.

The Budget has earmarked ₹50 crore for the reviving the defunct Mysugar factory during the current year, a commitment made earlier by the government and which now finds a reiteration by way of financial allocation. The amount will be utilised for repair of machinery already installed and working capital will be sourced from financial institutions.

Tourism development has received a thrust as the budget states that Mysuru-Srirangapatna-Hassan-Belur-Halebidu tourism circuits will be developed under PPP model along with Hampi-Badami-Aihole-Pattadakallu-Vijayapura circuits. It is also proposed to bring 15 historical or tourist sites to life through Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) for which ₹15 crore has been earmarked in the budget. The project will be implemented at the Mysuru palace on a pilot basis.

The budget has also announced a ropeway at Chamundi Hills in Mysuru and Mullaianagiri in Chikkamagalur and proposal will be sent to the Centre for implementation under Parvatmala scheme. But this is bound to trigger a controversy given the strong sentiments against further ‘’development’’ of Chamundi Hills, which, the environmentalists aver, is fast turning into a concrete jungle.

The budget has also committed ₹30 crore – spread over two years - for establishing the Global Technology Centre plug-and-play facility at the Karnataka State Open University in Mysuru and ₹10 crore has been provided for 2022-23. Mysuru is among the cities listed for promoting Startup cluster under Beyond Bengaluru concept by the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission.

To popularise Kodagu and Jamboti honey and to increase its production, ₹5 crore will be provided for improving marketing facility and branding while a well-equipped training centre pertaining to all production activities of silk will be established under Public-Private Partnership in K.R. Pet, in Mandya district.

In Shivamogga, a new sports academy has been proposed under a centrally sponsored scheme for which a grant of ₹.20 crore has been committed in the Budget. Mysuru is among the cities listed for construction of hostels for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe children pursuing higher education.