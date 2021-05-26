State breathes easy for now, as oxygen supply remains steady

Units that had broken down in Ballari started functioning

Karnataka on Tuesday managed to tide over the crisis caused by the disruption in oxygen supply owing to the breakdown in production units that resulted in over 20% lower supply. While the shortfall had caused anxiety among the hospital administrators, the supply of oxygen remained unhindered on Tuesday as buffer stock was used.

The units that had broken down in Ballari started functioning by Tuesday evening and had already started supplies. “All the oxygen producing plants in JSW Steel premises are up and there is no problem in production,” Ballari Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati confirmed to The Hindu.

The breakdown of oxygen generation plants, on JSW premises, in Ballari, led to short supply by 220 tonnes of oxygen of the about 850 tonnes supply from the State. Of the total 1,015 MT allocation, the State received 728 MT on Monday, resulting in a total shortfall of 286.64 MT.

The State consumed 813 MT and 793 MT of oxygen on Sunday and Monday, respectively. The government on Tuesday allocated 845 MT across the State.

Meawhile, the buffer stock helped the State tide over the crisis since 175 MT (part of the Centre’s special allotment) came in handy. Buffer stock of about 110 tonnes in the district was also used. In addition, the State received about 376 MT from different sources since Monday, Nodal officer for oxygen management Munish Moudgil said.

He also said that the Central allocation of 1,200 MT will come to the State of which 850 MT is being produced locally. As of now about 850 MT has been the assured supply to State, which is close to the actual daily consumption.

Hospital administrators said that they faced no difficulty in getting oxygen supply on Tuesday while many small private hospitals said that they had already made backup plans for oxygen cylinders.

However hospital management members were still making sure that they conduct their audits properly to ensure that oxygen wastage is reduced.