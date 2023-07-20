State BJP will know its real strength in LS polls as Cong. is sure to win minimum of 20 seats: CM

July 20, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

Remarking that the State BJP, which is heavily dependent on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will know its real strength in the Lok Sabha polls, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday maintained that the Congress was bound to win a minimum of 20 of the total 28 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka.

Dependent on Modi

“The BJP is heavily dependent on Mr. Modi. But Mr. Modi’s popularity too has started declining after the Karnataka Assembly elections. In fact, people have rejected the BJP and elected the Congress candidates with huge margins in all the places visited by Mr. Modi for the Assembly poll campaign,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said while replying to the debate on State Budget in the Assembly.

Ridiculing the BJP for the inordinate delay in appointment of Leader of the Opposition, the Chief Minister said this is the first time in his political career of over 40 years that the Budget had been presented and the Governor’s address delivered without a Leader of the Opposition.

Terming this as an indication of political bankruptcy of the BJP, he said it was also an insult to the democracy and Constitution. “Narendra Modi is being described as Vishwa Guru by the BJP. But is it befitting on the part of the Vishwa Guru to inordinately delay the appointment of Leader of the Opposition?” he wondered.

Shying away

Accusing the BJP of showing scant respect for legislature practices and norms, he took exception to the BJP members’ “unruly” behaviour in the Assembly on Wednesday and their decision to boycott the session on Thursday. “I have presented the State budget 14 times. But this is the first time that I am replying to the Budget without the Opposition members. They are shying away from their responsibility towards people,” he alleged.

