State BJP leaders organise six special trains to Ayodhya to transport devotees

January 19, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Karnataka BJP leaders have arranged six special trains from different parts of the State to transport devotees to Ayodhya for the consecration of Ram Temple scheduled on January 22.

According to BJP State spokesperson Ashok Gowda, these trains which could accommodate 1,200 devotees each have been booked by the leaders themselves without any formal involvement of party organisation.

While preference has been given to kar sevaks, interested general public, even those who are not part of the BJP, have enrolled themselves for the travel, he said.

A few trains have already left for Ayodhya as the devotees were keen to visit other religious destinations in Uttar Pradesh before reaching Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony, according to Mr. Gowda. All the trains will reach Ayodhya on January 21.

He said nearly 80 lakh houses in the State had been covered under the Manthrakshate distribution programme that has been taken up ahead of the consecration ceremony. About 12 lakh volunteers are involved in the distribution and they are visiting the houses of people belonging to all religions to create awareness about inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he said.

The BJP State unit would be offering special pooja in all the temples of the State on the day of consecration. Already, BJP leaders and workers have taken up cleaning of premises of various temples in their localities as per the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

