State award conferred for promoting tribal education

November 23, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MYSURU

The State Department of Women and Child Welfare, has bestowed State award on the founder of Madilu Seva Trust, an NGO promoting education of tribal children for the year 2023-24.

Lokaraj Urs was selected for this year’s individual award and was given away at a function on Thursday.

The department took note of the services of Madilu Seva Trust founded by Lokaraj Urs and recognised the latter’s efforts in promoting education among poor, deprived, and tribal children.

The trust started functioning in 2015 and Lokaraj Urs spent time and effort studying the conditions of the tribal children and started the NGO. The trust said that its education programmes are quality-based and it has changed the lives of the children who were not going to school before they joined its educational programmes.

“After the introduction of seven learning centres including three in H.D. Kote taluk of Mysuru district and one in Tumakuru, tribal children who were not attending schools have enrolled for and are set to enter the mainstream,” according to C.K. Muralidharan who is involved with the trust activities.

He said Lokaraj Urs has adopted two government schools - Government Higher Primary School at Sonahalli, H.D. Kote, and Government High School at, Beechanahalli, also in H.D. Kote, and going forward the trust intends to give coaching and provide dormitory facility for 30 children from the tribal settlement. Food, clothes, shelter, and education will be provided by the trust. Extra curricular activities and skill development with emphasis on self-reliance will be the key, said Mr. Muralidharan.