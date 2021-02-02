State attracted most investments amidst pandemic: Bommai

Karnataka has emerged as the most favoured investment destination during the pandemic, between January and November, 2020, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar said in the Legislative Council on Tuesday.
“As per data released by the Union government, of the 1,308 Industrial Investment Intentions worth ₹3.95 lakh crore the country received during January-November, Karnataka has received 103 of them worth ₹1.59 lakh crore, that amounts to 41%,” Mr. Shettar said, answering a question by JD(S) member Ramesh Gowda.
“I also thought that the pandemic would hit investments in the State and it may take a year or two to revive. However, that does not seem to be the case,” Mr. Shettar said, adding ease of doing business, reforms to land reforms and labour codes have held the State in good stead as an investment destination.
The Minister also said the State high-level committee and single-window clearance committee have given their approval to 326 projects worth ₹76,480 crore during March-December 2020. He said these projects are expected to create 1.42 lakh jobs in the State.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath