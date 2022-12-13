State asks NWDA to stop DPR for Krishna -Pennar link project

December 13, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

Raising objection to the formulation of the detailed project report (DPR) for the Almatti-Pennar proposed link project, Karnataka has registered its concern over not being indicated or allocated its share of water in the Godavari-Cauvery river linking project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka has seen a progressive downward slide in its allocation of water from Mahadayi, Godavari, and Cauvery river basin diversions from the earlier 283 tmcft to 164 tmcft and subsequent abolition of Karnataka’s share in both Krishna and Cauvery basin through a report of National Water Development Agency (NWDA) in 2010 too has affected the State, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said on Tuesday.

Registering the State’s stand at the 36th NWDA meeting at Delhi, he said: “In respect of Almatti-Pennar proposed link project by NWDA, Karnataka reiterates that NWDA shall not go ahead with the formulation of DPR of Krishna-Pennar link project in view of the concern conveyed to the agency.”

The Union Ministry of Water Resources, the Minister pointed out, in October 2015 had informed that sharing of additional water of Mahadayi and Godavari among States concerned, including Karnataka, will be decided keeping in view the provisions of the existing tribunal awards of Godavari and Krishna river basin. “In spite of the assurance, Karnataka has not been indicated or allocated any quantum of water out of surplus water of Godavari basin in the DPR and modified DPR of the Cauvery-Godavari link project,” he said.

Mr. Karjol also argued that the Bedthi-Varada link project has nothing to do with diversion of surplus water from Mahdayai and Godavari. “This is an intra-State link and therefore cannot be integrated with inter-State link.”

For historic reasons, Karnataka has not been allocated its rightful share from various tribunal awards though the State’s drought prone area in the country is next only to Rajasthan, he added. Mr. Karjol pointed out: “Since 2010, Karnataka has been requesting the Union government and NWDA to set right the injustice caused to the State. This issue has also been strongly put forth in Southern Zonal Council meeting by the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.”