Karnataka

Karnataka aiming to bring down infant mortality rate to single digit: Basavaraj Bommai

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna
Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 17, 2022 20:15 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 08:55 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the government was focusing on bringing down infant mortality rate in the State from the present 2% (around 20 per 1,000 live births) to a single digit.

Addressing a Conference on Updates in Speciality Pediatrics organised by the Rainbow Children’s Hospital, he advocated the need for bringing down IMR and maternal mortality rate (MMR) in the State.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The IMR and MMR was much lower in the State, except for 5-6 districts, which have dragged the State’s health sector down a bit, he said. “So we are giving special focus on these districts. For the first time in the history of the State, we have identified these aspirational taluks. We are working with high parameters on Education, Health, Nutrition, Women and Child Welfare in these taluks”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Bommai said efforts are being made on a war footing to bring down IMR and MMR in these 5-6 districts and appealed to medical fraternity to join hands with the government in this endeavor.

He said budgetary allocation for health and education has been increased. Programmes were being implemented to eradicate malnutrition. Nutritious food was being served for children at anganwadis and children of the poor working class.

The Chief Minister emphasised the role of pediatricians in maintaining the health of a child from the conception stage to adulthood stage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
children
death
Karnataka
Read more...