State aiming to bring down infant mortality rate to single digit: Bommai

He appeals to medical fraternity to join hands with government in this endeavor

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the government was focusing on bringing down infant mortality rate in the State from the present 2% (around 20 per 1,000 live births) to a single digit.

Addressing a Conference on Updates in Speciality Pediatrics organised by the Rainbow Children’s Hospital, he advocated the need for bringing down IMR and maternal mortality rate (MMR) in the State.

The IMR and MMR was much lower in the State, except for 5-6 districts, which have dragged the State’s health sector down a bit, he said. “So we are giving special focus on these districts. For the first time in the history of the State, we have identified these aspirational taluks. We are working with high parameters on Education, Health, Nutrition, Women and Child Welfare in these taluks”.

Mr. Bommai said efforts are being made on a war footing to bring down IMR and MMR in these 5-6 districts and appealed to medical fraternity to join hands with the government in this endeavor.

He said budgetary allocation for health and education has been increased. Programmes were being implemented to eradicate malnutrition. Nutritious food was being served for children at anganwadis and children of the poor working class.

The Chief Minister emphasised the role of pediatricians in maintaining the health of a child from the conception stage to adulthood stage.