State administers over 2 crore vaccine doses so far

Bengaluru

22 June 2021 23:20 IST

Karnataka on Tuesday recorded a milestone by administering two crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far. With 3,89,490 doses administered on Tuesday, the total number of doses administered touched 2,00,87,816.

The highest number of vaccinations were done in BBMP limits (75,043 doses), Mysuru (37,320 doses), and Vijayapura (24,166 doses).

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, who tweeted the achievement, said that the State is No. 1 in South India in vaccination.

Advertising

Advertising

The State reported 3,709 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 28,15,029. Of these, 803 cases are from Bengaluru Urban. With 139 deaths, the toll rose to 34,164.

This is apart from 21 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 8,111 persons were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 26,62,250. The State now has 1,18,592 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 2.87%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 3.74%.

As many as 1,29,099 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 86,405 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 3,30,18,369.