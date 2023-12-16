State AAP chief urges CM to accept Kantharaju Commission report 

December 16, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MYSURU

Aam Aadmi Party State president ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru on Saturday urged MLAs of all castes to come together and accept the Kantharaju Commission report that has already been prepared.

Speaking on the issue of caste census and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah making contradictory statements on its status, the APP chief also appealed to the MLAs to discuss the report in the House and see that the people who have been wronged for ages get proper relief based on their true numbers.

Mr. Chandru was in Mysuru to participate in the party conclave here where he distributed the appointment letters of the new office-bearers of the party of the Mysuru district and taluk committees. He congratulated the new team of AAP units.

Later, addressing the media, Mr Chandru. said that he has succeeded Prithvi Reddy, the first State president of the party, who has been elevated as the national secretary.

He said that he is not only meeting common people at village and taluk levels in “Peepal Tree Meetings” but also meeting stalwarts from other political parties and heads of all religions and sects, trying to make them understand that the poor have not been able to get their share of development in independent India. “People in every State are waiting for the Delhi model of education and healthcare,” he maintained.

Mr. Chandru said the people need employment but the Congress government has failed them on all fronts and claimed that AAP is the true alternative. He said that Congress had come to power by copying AAP poll manifesto but they do not know how to implement the promises.

Mr. Chandru quoted the figures of vacancies in various departments, including KPSC, and the pathetic state of government schools, hostels etc. He regretted that the Chief Minister had money for new cars and other luxuries for MLAs and Ministers but not for appointing school teachers or hostel wardens. He expressed displeasure about the delay in the appointment of director for Rangayana and the heads to various academies.

Attacking Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha for what he called “negligence” in issuing passes to unknown persons resulting in security breach in Parliament, Mr. Chandru demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over the security breach.

Party vice-president B.T. Naganna spoke about organisation building while women’s wing president Kushala Swamy spoke on the need for women to come up in large numbers and take up various responsibilities in the party. Party vice-president Nanjappa Kalegowda, State secretaries Malavika Gubbivani, Sosale Siddaraju, minority wing president Farid, youth wing president Lohit, Ravikumar, training and membership drive, district president Rangaiah, district women’s wing president Usha Sampathkumar, and district media in charge Vidyaranya were present.

